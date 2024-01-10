Going to the Philly Auto Show? Car fans can expect some changes this year thanks to the tricky vehicle market

As the new year gets into gear, the auto industry takes stock of the previous year and looks ahead to what the new year might bring.

And the 2024 Philly Auto Show is primed at the center of both the retrospective and the predictions, coming earlier than usual, as it starts Saturday and runs though Jan. 21.

But this year’s auto show joins the auto industry as a whole and the larger economy in a strange place.

Things have been pretty good: analysts expect continuing strong sales because of the recession that wasn’t, in part fueled by leveling interest rates and lowering inflation; some pressure on prices; and EV sales flattening a bit. But despite coming off a year of recovering from supply chain snags and worker strikes, automakers don’t seem to be in a mood to celebrate. Dodge and Jeep parent Stellantis, for example, isn’t attending North American shows in the first quarter.

“Are auto shows across the country changing? Yes. Are they still of incredibly unique value and entertainment? Absolutely,” said Kevin Mazzucola, executive director of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.

As for value and entertainment, the auto show will bring some exciting automobiles, including the Volkswagen ID. Buzz minivan, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Honda Prologue, and 2025 Subaru Forester and Toyota Camry, among show draws. The e-Track EV ride is back, and an expanded look at older vehicles, Hollywood cars, exotics, and custom rides turns the Pennsylvania Convention Center into “just shy of of 600,000 square feet of automotive bliss,” as Mazzucola said.

What to expect, and what will be missing

Brands listed as part of the Philly Auto Show are Aston Martin, Bentley, Buick, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Infiniti, Kia, Lamborghini, Lexus, Maserati, Nissan, Rolls-Royce, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Infiniti returns to Philadelphia, having skipped last year’s show.

But missing are more brands than before. Stellantis’ absence alone means a big hole, leaving out Chrysler and Dodge, as well as Alfa Romeo and Ram brands, and Camp Jeep won’t unpack its array of plastic rocks and logs.

The company announced last week it is pulling out of February’s Chicago Auto Show, and it had also pulled out of this week’s tech convention CES in Las Vegas, citing the Auto Workers Strike in that instance, according to several news reports.

Regarding Philly, a Stellantis spokesperson sent this statement: “With a focus on preserving business fundamentals to mitigate the impact of a challenging U.S. automotive market, Stellantis is working to optimize its marketing strategy as it relates to auto shows.”

The company said it is “prioritizing opportunities for consumers to experience our vehicles first-hand.”

Supply chain issues and buying trends

Supply-chain issues that plagued the industry in 2022 were mostly ironed out over the 12-month period, although tell that to anyone who shopped for a Ford Maverick, Toyota Sienna, or other hot item.

Overall U.S. passenger vehicle sales for 2023 turned out to be better than expected — prices were strong, interest rates climbed, and many vehicles were in short supply, but Americans kept on buying, to the tune of 15.5 million units, a decent climb over 2022′s 13.9 million, according to industry watcher Cox Automotive

EV sales crossed the million-vehicle mark in November, and made up about 8% of market share for 2023, increasing fivefold in the U.S. since 2020, so some leveling off is to be expected. (If automakers had experienced that growth across the board, we’d all be up to our ears in SUVs right about now.)

“It’s not that EV demand has tailed off; it’s that growth has slowed down,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of Auto Forecast Solutions in Chester Springs. “The idea that everybody was going to keep switching over to EVs at the same rate was never expected.

“Now you have to get regular car buyers, you have to convince them to buy an EV.”

To do that, manufacturers have offered buyers a dizzying array of new models — 62 fully electric models were offered for sale in the U.S., versus 299 gasoline-only models, according to Auto Forecast Solutions.

The auto show will definitely have EVs showcased: Half the 12 featured vehicles in the spotlight are EVs, and two-thirds of those are from American car brands.

EVs on display

Among the most anticipated EVs at the show are two that likely won’t be on Philly’s roads any time soon.

First, the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the minivan based on the old love-it-or-hate-it (or sometimes both) Microbus of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Early reviews of the European version reveal it won’t be slow, uncomfortable, or smelly, like 50 years ago, but still huggable. Expect to see it grace the U.S. in the fall, VW’s media team says.

Another historical nameplate gets reborn with electric power as Buick brings the Wildcat EV Concept to the show. Its design outswoops the original long and low Wildcat coupe, which debuted as a 1963 model borne of the LeSabre full-size sedan, wrapping up production in 1970.

On the E-track where visitors will have the chance to take a ride will be models from Ford, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Ford has the Lightning and Mach-E; Nissan the Ariya; Toyota bZ4X EV, plus the PHEVs Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime; and Volkswagen the ID.4.

Hybrids continue sales momentum as well. The vehicles — which have gasoline engines and electric motors, and some with the ability to plug in — are expected to make up about 14% of sales in 2024, according to Cox, while EVs will be about 10%. Auto Forecast Solutions counted 93 hybrid and 39 plug-in hybrid models for U.S. buyers in 2023.

The show features plenty of those as well, many from hybrid pioneer Toyota, but from most brands as well. Furthermore, many models can come equipped with engines or as hybrids.

Have some fun

The Ride and Drive opportunities return, allowing licensed drivers 18 and up a chance to try out a vehicle on the streets of Philadelphia. Toyota will bring the RAV4 Hybrid XSE, Tundra Hybrid 1794 Edition, Grand Highlander Hybrid Platinum, and Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade for street tests.

It’s always worth the opportunity to look at vehicles you may never own — which for many of us could mean any new car — but certainly the exotics fit the bill for almost everyone. The show already has more than a dozen lined up from makes like Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Rolls-Royce.

Back In the Day Way features cars courtesy of the Antique Automobile Club of America and Classic Auto Mall, among them a 1959 Chrysler 300E Convertible, 1965 Jaguar E Type, 1966 Lamborghini 400, and 1977 Datsun 280Z.

Hollywood is an expanding category at the show, with vehicles from Back to the Future, Dumb and Dumber, and The Fast and the Furious. Chad Lindberg, who played Jesse in TFATF, will make special appearances at the show weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2024 Philly Auto Show

📅 Jan.13-14, Jan. 20, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and weekdays noon to 9 p.m.

📍 Location: The Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th and Arch Streets.

🎫 Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up; $12 ages 7-12; 6 and under, free with adult. Discounted tickets of $15 available to 62+, military, and groups of 20 or more. 🌐 More information at phillyautoshow.com