AdaptHealth Corp., the Plymouth Meeting company that has been buying up other home-medical equipment suppliers in hopes federal Medicare and Medicaid will pay more over the next couple of years, has agreed to pay $30 million for hospital-supply giant McKesson Corp.'s Patient Care Solutions unit.
The deal is “an important step in our continuing growth as an industry consolidator,” said Luke McGee, the career investment banker who has served as AdaptHealth CEO since the company’s founding as QMES Inc. in 2012.
AdaptHealth says the deal includes an agreement to supply McKesson customers.
McKesson PCS ships ostomy and urological supplies -- which are new products for AdaptHealth -- along with incontinence, diabetic-care supplies and breast pumps, direct to U.S. patients, and through relationships with their doctors and hospitals.
The McKesson PCS group sold $134 million in supplies during the 12 months ended Oct. 31. That’s equal to about 25 percent of AdaptHealth’s sales during the same period. AdaptHealth in statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission has said it is not yet profitable due to the costs of its ongoing acquisitions.
McGee expects the deal could double AdaptHealth’s market by opening new sales channels through McKesson’s large customer network.
The McKesson unit also “complements our existing PAP (sleep) resupply offering,” for sleep-apnea patients and others with breathing issues, noted Josh Parnes, AdaptHealth’s board chairman.
AdaptHealth, became a public company earlier this month when it completed its merger with DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., a publicly-traded holding company set up by investor Deerfield Management of New York.
The company will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market following a planned investment of as much as $353 million by Deerfield investor Richard Barasch and others, to buy out earlier investors and fund growth and new acquisitions.
AdaptHealth employs more than 500 and makes more than 7,000 deliveries a day to patients insured by Medicare, Medicaid, employers and private insurance policies. Besides disease-specific equipment, AdaptHealth also ships wheelchairs, walkers and hospital-style beds.
The company has made at least 60 acquisitions in its campaign to boost sales, drive down costs and increase profits.
Barasch told the Inquirer last summer that the total home-medical equipment market tops $12 billion in yearly sales and should grow faster than the economy for at least the next several years, increasing potential sales and profits.
Barasch was chief executive of Universal American Corp., the health insurance company, before he sold it to WellCare Health Plans Inc. in 2017 and went into the supply business.
Separately, Roche Holdings Inc., the Swiss drug giant, has agreed to again extend its offer to buy Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics for $114.50 a share, totaling more than $4 billion, into December.
“The Offer was extended to provide additional time for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority to complete their previously disclosed reviews of Roche’s pending acquisition of Spark,” Roche said in this statement, adding that the companies are committed to the deal.
The offer has been extended several times, most recently until Nov. 25, and has now been pushed back to a deadline at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 10.
As with Spark’s 2015 IPO, the Roche deal, based on the Swiss company’s expectation it will use Spark technology to develop a series of gene therapy treatments, has energized investors in biotech and related start-up companies, though most of the companies have modest (if any) sales and have not yet become profitable.