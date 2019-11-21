Spark, based in Philadelphia, won FDA approval for the first gene therapy for an inherited disease in the U.S., and is developing therapies to fight hemophilia and other diseases. The company has boosted sales since it went public — last month it reported $57 million in revenues year to date — but that’s still less than a quarter of its $248 million in expenses. Despite those daunting numbers, the Swiss drugmaker Roche in February bet that Sparks’ potential is so great, it agreed to buy the smaller firm for $4.3 billion, plus take over its $500 million debt. The sale is still pending regulatory approval but has continued to juice investor expectations.