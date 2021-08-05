Amazon Fresh, a new high-tech grocery store concept by the online retail giant that aims to automate food shopping, opened Thursday at Creekview Center in Warrington, Pa., and another store is expected on Street Road in Bensalem.

At the Amazon Fresh stores, shoppers use electronic carts, which automatically weigh and charge customers without having to go through checkout, called Amazon Dash Carts. Shoppers can use QR codes to scan items.

Another 15 of these stores have already opened in states such as Illinois and California. This is the first in Pennsylvania, representatives for Amazon said.

“We’re proud to support the community by creating hundreds of high-quality local jobs” paying $15 an hour, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

“We’re excited to begin serving the Warrington community and to welcome customers into our doors today,” Ron Marra, store manager at the new Warrington Amazon Fresh grocery store at 389 Easton Road, said in a press release. “This store has created hundreds of good jobs with benefits locally.”

In addition, customers can order from home, through Amazon Fresh’s website or app.

Rather than go through Whole Foods stores, which Amazon bought in 2017, Amazon Fresh online orders are fulfilled from local Amazon warehouses, then shipped directly to customers. Amazon Fresh also provides fewer organic items and focuses on more traditional brands.

There are two delivery options: Doorstep delivery or attended delivery, where residents must be available to accept the groceries. The store offers free, same-day delivery and pick-up for Amazon Prime members.

The high-technology-driven store concept is just the latest marketing niche in groceries, said John Stanton, professor of food marketing at St. Joseph’s University.

“High-tech reduces the cost of products. All customer data are recorded, there’s less chance of being out of stock and seeing what’s not selling,” Stanton said.

Among American consumers, he added, “There are no longer markets that everyone likes a lot. There are markets somebody likes. We are watching the change taking place from supermarket meant for everybody, with a pulse and a penny, to market niches. And there are riches in niches.”

The concept worries privacy rights groups concerned about Amazon’s close tracking of customers - and what the company will do with all the data it is amassing.

Unions also are worried about the loss of jobs. Employees still stack the shelves and help customers, but Amazon Fresh’s lack of check-outs required less staff than at a regular supermarket.

“When you exit through the store’s Amazon Dash Cart lane, sensors automatically identify the cart, and your payment is processed using the credit card on your Amazon account,” according to Amazon’s website.

It’s unclear when the Bensalem store will open. All stores accept cash and SNAP beneﬁts. Customers can also pick up and return Amazon.com packages at the Amazon Fresh store. “That makes sense, because it integrates Amazon returns for customers who might then want to pick up something at the Amazon Fresh grocery store,” Stanton said.