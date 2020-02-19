General Motors laid off the last workers at the 142-acre General Motors property and shut the works in the late 2000s. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who in his six successful campaigns for a Delaware U.S. Senate seat, had often appealed for votes to United Auto Workers members at the plant. In 2009 employees there held a rally to celebrate a government-funded project to turn it into an electric-car plant for Fisker Auto, which failed to materialize, costing the state $21 million and the federal government more than $150 million in useless public subsidies.