American Airlines has been under fire for a sharp rise in flight cancellations this summer. The Forth Worth-based carrier had to take Boeing 737 Max aircraft out of its fleet after two fatal crashes involving the plane within six months, resulting in up to 140 flights being cancelled every day. The airline is also locked in a fight with two mechanics’ unions over a new contract. Mechanics have been accused of conspiring against American Airlines, and one was recently charged with sabotaging a flight that was aborted. The airline has also blamed the weather for delays this year.