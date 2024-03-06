You can take more Amtrak trains between Philly, NYC, D.C, and Boston

Travelers now have more scheduled Amtrak trains to choose from connecting Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station to New York City, Washington, and Boston.

Amtrak on Monday added additional service to its Northeast Regional line, which runs from Massachusetts to Virginia. There are now four additional round-trip trains between New York City and Washington on weekdays and two on weekends. A new weekday morning trip out of Philadelphia to New York City was also added, as well as a weekend train from Boston to Philadelphia.

“More people are taking the train than ever before, and we’re proud to offer our customers additional travel options when they ride with us on the Northeast Regional,” Eliot Hamlisch, Amtrak’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

The increase in service comes as ridership has been growing recently on the Northeast Regional line. In the 2023 fiscal year, Amtrak had nearly 9.2 million travelers on that service line — an over 29% increase from the previous fiscal year.

The new trains add over 1 million additional seats to the Northeast Regional line and represent a service increase of 20% on weekdays and 10% on Sundays.

The increase in service is also part of Amtrak’s goal to double overall annual ridership by the 2040 fiscal year to 66 million people. Amtrak also recently updated its pricing model to offer two tiers: one with more flexibility and one with a cheaper price tag.

Highlights of the new trains include:

Train 197: During the week, the train leaves New York City at 6:06 p.m. to make it back to Philadelphia by 7:26 p.m. This new train leaves 19 minutes earlier than the 137 Northeast Regional train, which arrives back in Philadelphia by 7:51. Train 112: This new weekday train leaves Philly at 9:40 a.m. and makes it to New York City by 11:14 a.m. This train leaves Philly only 5 minutes before the regularly scheduled Keystone Service train 644, which arrives in New York City by 11:05 a.m. Train 101: This new Saturday train leaves Philly at 9:17 a.m. and makes it to Washington, D.C., by 11:17 a.m. An Acela train already services this morning route between the two cities around this time, leaving Philly at 9:15 a.m. and arriving in Washington, D.C., by 11:01. Train 191: On Sundays, this train leaves Boston’s South Station at 6:40 p.m. to make it back to Philly by 12:34 a.m. the next morning.

New weekday trains by departure time from 30th Street Station:

Southbound trains Train 181 at 7:08 a.m. Train 183 at 8:45 a.m. Train 119 at 12:46 p.m. Train 131 at 1:47 p.m. Train 197 at 7:30 p.m. Northbound trains Train 112 at 9:40 a.m. Train 114 at 12:05 p.m. Train 196 at 8:05 p.m.

New weekend trains by departure time from 30th Street Station