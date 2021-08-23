Aqua Pennsylvania Inc., the Bryn Mawr utility that supplies water to nearly 400,000 households in the Philadelphia suburbs, is seeking a 17.9% rate increase for water and wastewater customers.

Aqua filed a rate increase request late Friday afternoon with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission that would boost a typical residential water bill for a customer using 4,000 gallons per month from $69.35 to $81.32, an increase of $11.97 a month, or 17%.

Residential wastewater bills would increase from $55.51 to $73.95, a boost of $18.44, or 33%.

The combined rate increase would generate an additional $97.7 million in revenue for Aqua Pennsylvania, or 17.9% of estimated revenue, according to an Aqua spokeswoman.

The PUC can take up to nine months to rule on a rate request; customers would not see any impact on their bills until next year.

The details of Aqua’s rate filing were scarce since hundreds of pages of supporting documentation for its request were not yet posted Monday afternoon on the PUC’s website.

The company said in a statement that the primary reason it needed to increase rates was to recover $1.1 billion it invested to upgrade its distribution and treatment systems, including a new $8 million laboratory it opened last month at its Bryn Mawr headquarters.

Water and wastewater costs have been increasing faster than those of other Pennsylvania utility services in recent years, partly due to public policy that encourages investor-owned utilities like Aqua to pay higher prices to acquire municipal systems and to raise rates to recover the cost of those acquisitions.

The premiums Aqua paid to acquire sewer systems in several towns surrounding Philadelphia were not mentioned in its statement. But Pennsylvania’s Office of Consumer Advocate last year fought an unsuccessful effort to block the state’s largest water utility, Pennsylvania American Water, from recovering an additional $16.7 million a year from its customers to pay for its acquisitions.

Aqua was last granted a rate increase in 2019 when the PUC approved a boost of 9.8% in the bills for water customers and 34.6% for wastewater customers. The final rate increase amounted to about 65% of amount Aqua sought when it initially filed the request.

Though the combined water and wastewater bill for a typical customer would approach $1,900 a year under its latest request, the company presented the cost as a bargain, saying water would cost a typical household only about $2.71 a day — about 2 cents per gallon.

Aqua is a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc., a name the company adopted after it acquired Peoples Gas, which operates natural gas utilities in western Pennsylvania and in Kentucky.

Aqua has water operations in eight states. Its Pennsylvania unit is its largest, and has 490,000 water and wastewater customers. About 83% of them are concentrated in the four counties surrounding Philadelphia. Sewer customers are a small minority, about 9% of the total.