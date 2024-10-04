Headed to a Phillies game this weekend? Here’s what to know about stadium workers’ picket line

As the Phillies head into the National League Division Series this weekend, unionized stadium workers employed by Aramark are planning to picket outside Citizens Bank Park.

The union is asking fans to boycott the Phillies retail store at 11th street at the ballpark, and to skip buying team gear at shops within the stadium in support of workers negotiating for new contracts.

The picket is expected to begin on Friday near the team store, according to Unite Here Local 274, the union which represents the workers.

The action comes as the union has been negotiating for new contracts for Aramark employees which staff concessions at Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, and the Wells Fargo Center, and also work in retail at Citizens Bank Park.

Many of the unionized workers are employed at more than one stadium, and they’re seeking standard employment conditions across all three venues. The stadium workers’ most recent contracts expired in March, and less than 100 of the roughly 1,500 workers that the union represents have year-round healthcare, the union has said.

“Aramark has bargained in good faith with Unite Here Local 274 for nearly 10 months,” Chris Collom, vice president for Aramark’s corporate communications, said Friday. “Following their last strike, which ended on September 26, we’ve reached out to the union to engage in a productive dialogue. Despite this, the union has chosen to pursue non-productive tactics including demonstrating ahead of the Phillies playoff game and seeking a boycott of Aramark’s services.”

On Saturday the Phillies will face the Mets in the postseason for the first time in franchise history, the two National League East rivals battling for the right to advance to the National League Championship Series. The teams met 13 times in 2024, the Phillies winning seven of those games.

“It could go either way in a best-of-five series,” The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey wrote.

If you’re heading to one of the Phillies games soon, here’s what you need to know:

What time is the Phillies game?

The Phillies play the Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 4:08 p.m.

They have another scheduled game against the Mets on Sunday at the stadium at the same time.

What’s the status of the strike?

Last week, hundreds of union members employed by Aramark at all three South Philly sports complex stadiums went on strike from Monday through Thursday.

Workers have since returned to work as they continue to seek new contracts. The unionized Aramark employees are still authorized to strike meaning that there could be more work stoppages if new disputes arise, according to Dermot Delude-Dix, Unite Here’s attorney.

Will I still be able to buy merchandise?

Yes.

The picket is not expected to affect staffing levels of the New Era Phillies Team Store and or retail stands at Citizens Bank Park because union members are back to work after a four-day strike last week, according Delude-Dix.

Aramark spokesperson Collom said that thus far, the strikes, demonstrations and boycotts “have had zero impact on the fan experience at any of the venues,” and that the company continues to have contingency plans in place to ensure service.

The Phillies declined to comment.

Will I be able to buy food?

During the strike last week, the union encouraged fans to support striking workers by foregoing buying stadium food and drinks.

The union is no longer asking fans to boycott food and drink concessions, said Delude-Dix, but is asking fans to buy their Phillies merchandise online or elsewhere.

How much money do the Phillies get from merchandise sales?

Reliable figures weren’t immediately available on Friday. But the Phillies are among the most valuable clubs in Major League Baseball.

MLB posted all-time-high revenue of $378 million per team in 2023, according to Forbes magazine, as income from tickets, sponsorships, media and licensing hit new peaks. The Phillies, worth $2.93 billion, tied with the Dodgers for the biggest increase from 2023 at 14%, mostly because of their local media deals, the magazine said.

The Yankees remained baseball’s most valuable team, worth $7.55 billion, while the Phillies ranked seventh.

When did picketing start?

The union announced on Friday morning that picketing would begin that day, but could not immediately share a start time. Some picketing had already begun on Thursday, according to Delude-Dix, and until the union receives a new collective bargaining agreement, picketing could occur at any of the three stadiums.

“Going forward, we intend to continue to bargain in good faith for the benefit of all involved. It is our sincere hope that the union will do the same,” said Collom.