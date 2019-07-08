Anmuth had testified that he had been watching from the start of Niedzwiadek’s surgery and that he must have lost his internet connection before the signal changes, according to court papers. But evidence showed that Anmuth had not logged into the surgery until nearly 50 minutes after it began, and that he had sent and received seven phone calls, including one with a plumber, during the surgery, David Niedzwiadek said in court filings. In addition, Anmuth and Bacharach allegedly installed software on his laptop that destroyed evidence from the day of the surgery, according to the suit.