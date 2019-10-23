What will he leave behind? “Drive down the main drag of Collingswood. A lot of those businesses, we funded them. Villa Barone, that Italian joint everyone likes? My wife’s accounting office was right across the street. She’s very Italian. And very busy. Vincenzo Barone cooked her lunch and sent it to her. He’s very entrepreneurial. Classic South Philly. He accommodates his customers. Puts service above and beyond. He doesn’t say he’s ‘too busy.’ He gets his kid to deliver. He appreciates business. So he now owns three or four restaurants. And he puts one hell of a product out.”