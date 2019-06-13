Yards Brewing Co.‚ based in Center City, says it will also make beer for Cape May Brewing Co., in its first contract brewing deal.
We “brew unto others,” punned Tom Kehoe, who cofounded Yards at its first brewery in Manayunk in 1994 and now runs the company, in a statement.
Since that year, Yards has moved to progressively larger quarters in Kensington and Northern Liberties, before settling into its current 100,000-barrels-a-year canning, bottling and barreling facility, distribution and visitor center at 5th and Spring Garden Streets on the edge of Center City.
Kehoe said there is room there to double Yards’ capacity. He said the move leaves Cape May owners Ryan and Bob Krill and Chris Henke and their 80 employees free to focus on new brews, marketing and other aspects of the “South Jersey beer culture” that he believes they have resurrected since the Krills opened in 2011.
Yards replaces Cape May’s current brewhouse at the Cape May Airport in Rio Grande, Lower Township, N.J., which lies inland from the Cape May County shore resorts. These towns range from dry Ocean City south to Sea Isle, Avalon and Stone Harbor to Cape May and Cape May Point.
In a statement, Cape May cofounder Ryan Krill said his company had “outgrown” that facility and needed more space to produce its growing list of beers.