Founded in the early 1990s by real estate investor David Erlbaum, the company went public in 1999, and was purchased by a predecessor of the Federated department store group for $405 million the next year. It was acquired for $750 million by the Leonard Green private equity group in 2006 and for $1.1 billion by the Clayton Dubilier & Rice investment group in 2012. The investors piled on debt and extracted cash from the firm until they stopped paying creditors last year and let them take over in a bankruptcy proceedings.