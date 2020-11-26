It is critically important for lawmakers to come to terms quickly on another fiscal rescue package, even more important than the size of the package. You may recall that before the election House Democrats were holding out for a $2.2 trillion package while Senate Republicans had coalesced around a much smaller one at $500 billion. President Trump couldn’t seem to make up his mind. Nothing got done, and the remaining emergency help the government is providing to prop up the economy is set to soon expire.