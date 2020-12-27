Biden will do a quick 180 on Trump’s callous efforts to curtail immigrants from making the U.S. their home. Before Trump, about one million immigrants came here each year. This year, immigration appears to be no more than one-fourth that. There is no more effective way to increase our economy’s long-term growth than to have the world’s best and brightest come to our universities and then stay once they graduate to start companies and innovate. And given the aging of our population, we will eventually need more immigrants of all education and skill levels to power our economy.