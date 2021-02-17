Bitcoin is a virtual currency, created 12 years ago, as an alternative to government-issued “medium of exchange” that we know as cash. It has a similar function as a “store of value” like gold. But unlike the precious metal, you can’t hold bitcoin or fashion it into jewelry. It exists only as an electronic file. Transactions are recorded on a distributed and decentralized ledger. So if you lose your bitcoin’s web address, it’s gone for good. No governments regulate it.