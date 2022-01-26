Developer Bart Blatstein is giving up on his years-long fight for permission to build a Wawa gas station along South Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront over the objections of neighbors and city officials.

The Pennsport Civic Association, a neighborhood group whose borders include the site of the planned Wawa at South Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Tasker Street, said on its website that Blatstein’s “Tower Investments has decided not to pursue a proposed gas station on the Pennsport waterfront.”

“We appreciate that the developer has decided not to further pursue this gas station and look forward to conversations with Tower about the future of the waterfront,” the group wrote.

Blatstein will instead expand a strip mall planned for another portion of the tract onto the section of the property where the large-sized Wawa convenience store with rows of gas pumps had been planned, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported in a story posted online Tuesday.

“There’s always new retailers that come to the market and they have needs,” he told the Business Journal.

The Wawa proposal is being abandoned come a year and a half after Philadelphia’s Zoning Board of Adjustment rejected Blatstein’s plan, siding with opponents who argued that the project would set back efforts to make the area more inviting to residents and pedestrians.

A later Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judgement endorsed the zoning board’s decision, the Pennsport Civic Association wrote on its website.

The developer first sought permits in 2018 for the convenience-store-and-gas-station he hoped to build on land he bought between Columbus Boulevard and the river, sprawling from Reed Street to Tasker Street, after a previous owner failed to develop a Foxwoods casino at the site.

The Wawa was proposed for the southwest quadrant of that tract.