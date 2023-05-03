Bradley Cooper to headline PA Chamber’s annual dinner

Bradley Cooper, a star born in Philly, will provide a silver lining to the PA Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner this fall when he headlines the event, organizers announced Wednesday.

Cooper, who was born in Philly and grew up in Rydal and Jenkintown, will participate in a “fireside chat” during the chamber’s 39th annual dinner at the Hershey Lodge on Oct. 2.

Titled a “Celebration of Pennsylvania,” the dinner will also feature a musical performance by country musician and former American Idol contestant Gabby Barrett, who was raised in the Pittsburgh area.

Cooper, 48, the star of The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, and A Star Is Born, has long been proud of his Philly-area roots. He’s a massive Eagles fan who’s voiced hype videos for the team, he’s performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and he’s been vocal about his love of Lee’s Hoagies.

At the chamber dinner, the actor, writer, director, and producer will speak about his ongoing connections to Pennsylvania, his film career, lessons in leadership, his love for Philly sports teams, and “how we can all work together to elevate Pennsylvania on a national and global stage,” chamber president and CEO Luke Bernstein said in the release.

“As the Pennsylvania Chamber strives to showcase what sets our state apart and attract top talent to market the Commonwealth, Bradley Cooper stands out as one of the most well-known and respected Pennsylvanians and entertainers in the world,” Bernstein said.

Cooper’s next film is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, premiering Friday, in which he reprises his role as the voice of Rocket Raccoon. He’s currently in production on Maestro, a movie about the love story between conductor Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, which Cooper cowrote, directed, and stars in. The film is set to be released later this year on Netflix.

Currently, the only way to secure a seat for the PA Chamber’s annual dinner is to purchase a sponsorship or a table. A chamber spokesperson said individual tickets will go on sale to the general public, pending availability, closer to the event date.