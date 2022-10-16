One of the Birds’ biggest celebrity fans is making a cameo for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bradley Cooper has narrated a hype video that will air on NBC tonight ahead of the 8:20 p.m. kickoff. The Academy Award-winning actor — and Jenkintown native — is a familiar face at Eagles games and pretty much takes every opportunity he gets to rile up the hometown team. (He attributes his diehard fandom to his late father, Charles, who died in 2011 — just six days after Cooper took his dad to a playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Eagles.)

In the 90-second pregame clip provided to The Inquirer, Cooper can be heard introducing himself as “a Philly guy” and referencing the Birds’ “aggressive” fans, before giving a nod to Dallas’ top-ranked defense and undefeated backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

The clip is under embargo until it airs tonight, but here’s the full transcript of Cooper’s narration:

“This is everything it’s supposed to be. And I’m not even saying that as a Philly guy.

“Yeah, I know we’ve got a reputation of being a little … aggressive sometimes. And maybe some of us are an acquired taste. But if you’re a football fan, and you’ve got these two teams playing like this? I mean, come on, what else could you want?

“The Eagles usually don’t play this role. We’re always the team nobody likes. We’ve gotten used to that chip on our shoulder. But getting used to this guy? [The video pans to Jalen Hurts walking onto the field]. Pretty easy.

“Now here comes the best defense in the league [the video pans to Cowboys], and a guy who came out of nowhere [Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush] but can’t seem to lose. They’re ready. And we’re ready. Our team — and America’s team — with the whole country watching. It’s Sunday night and it’s Eagles, Cowboys.”

Staff writer Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.