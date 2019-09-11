Smith’s largest investor, a firm in Montreal, filed suit in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Sept. 6 with new allegations about a potential co-conspirator. Smith never put to work most of the $100 million she raised, and instead wired newly raised funds out to earlier investors, co-conspirators and outside companies, according to accusations against her. Among those accused by Canadian investor Surefire Dividend’s lawsuit are Smith, her auditor Sanville & Co., fund administrator Nottingham, and alleged co-conspirator Renato Escobar Iregui, who vouched for her strategy and helped persuade Surefire to invest roughly $46 million.