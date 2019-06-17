Harold Brubaker

Levante Brewing Co., near West Chester, would be spared having to tack 6 percent sales tax onto the cost of each $6 pint of Birra Di Levante, a Pilsner, it sells in its brewery taproom under a bill passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives last week. Instead Levante would only have to tack the sales tax onto an approximation of the wholesale value of the beer.