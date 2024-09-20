Bucks County employees go on strike

Hundreds of Bucks County workers went on strike Friday, after nine months of working without a contract.

Their union, SEIU Local 668, represents some 500 employees of Bucks County in roles including 911 services, child and youth services and the county’s IT department. Of that group, 300 are legally allowed to strike. The local has been negotiating a new contract for over a year.

Union members picketed at Bucks County Administration Building in Doylestown on Friday, with plans to stay on the picket line until 6 p.m.

“This is the first time these workers have ever struck,” said Steve Catanese, president of SEIU Local 668. “We’re hoping a one-day strike works, but all options are on the table, including a longer strike and other actions.”

The union’s decision to strike is notable because it comes at a time when Democrats, who often rely on SEIU and other unions to drive turnout, control the Bucks County Board of Commissioners.

The county “has arranged for supervisors to fill in for striking staff Friday to ensure the public is served without delay, Bucks County spokesperson James T. O’Malley said.

“This administration stands ready to continue negotiating to reach a fair salary and benefits package for our valued employees and looks forward to welcoming them back to work on Monday,” O’Malley added.

A recent proposal from Bucks County this summer included cuts to health-care and retiree benefits, according to the union.

“Bucks County’s essential public workers deserve a fair contract that protects our health care, not a cut to our hard-earned benefits,” said Edward Berger, who has been an employee of Bucks County for 24 years and is on the negotiating team.

Workers passed a strike authorization vote earlier this summer with 99% voting yes. They informed Bucks County of their intention to strike at their latest contract negotiating session on September 11, according to the union.

Of the 500 Bucks County employees represented by Local 668, about 200 are precluded by law from engaging in a work stoppage. They include supervisors, as well as people who work in probation and parole, along with workers at the youth center, Catanese said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.