Eldorado also boosted results at its properties by adding additional hotel and dining options, such as the Row, a food court in Reno, and a hotel near its property in Columbus, Ohio. Reeg has proven himself a shrewd negotiator outside of acquisitions, cutting deals with William Hill Plc and the Stars Group in the emerging market of sports betting. He’s also teamed up with Maryland’s Cordish Cos. to develop the area around a horse track in Pompano, Florida.