“Think about what we know. There was a new piece of legislation that essentially created an uncapped pool of money for the [Economic Development Authority] to administer – for the first time in the history of New Jersey,” Walden said earlier this month. “That was the moment for someone to have the lightbulb go on: to say, ‘Wait a second, we really need to devise an intelligent program to make sure that we’re vetting, double-checking, confirming, and protecting against misuse of this program.’ And that just didn’t happen.”