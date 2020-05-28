View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, I finished a chapter in my book. It was my last day on-air with CBS Philly. I have nothing but gratitude to the station who took on a young journalist and helped shape her and allowed her to grow. The last two years have been nothing short of an amazing opportunity and a great stop on my path. To my morning team (on and off the screen), I loved working with all of you. It really says something when coworkers turn into great friends. Thank you for allowing me to learn from you. The pleasure was truly all mine. For the followers and viewers who have turned into fans and friends, I thought this post was necessary because I am always honest with you. Thank you for your kind words in advance and I hope you’ll follow me to my next adventure. So this is me giving three cheers to my future, as I start the next chapter of my journey. For now this summer girl is turning off her insanely early alarm clock and going to the beach ✌🏻 Just a note: Life will never be the same after this pandemic, I along with so many people, never thought I would find myself in this situation but regardless- my heart goes out to all my fellow coworkers and I am sending you all my prayers ❤️