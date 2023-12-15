Philly-born coffee giant La Colombe sold to Greek yogurt brand Chobani for $900 million

Philly-born coffee purveyor La Colombe was acquired for $900 million on Friday by Chobani, a company known for its Greek yogurt.

“We have never been stronger or better positioned to chart our next chapter of growth,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani Founder and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Chobani’s products include yogurts, oat milk, and coffee creamers, which are produced in New York, Idaho, and Australia, according to the company website.

Ulukaya joined the coffee company as an investor and as the majority owner in 2015. At the time Ulukaya said he had become aware of La Colombe founders because he was looking for a coffee roaster for the Chobani cafés.

The news of the acquisition comes as La Colombe got a $300 million investment from beverage producer and manufacturer Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. this summer as part of a new partnership. Part of the agreement includes launching a single-serve coffee capsule in 2024, and selling La Colombe coffee through the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. distribution network. The sale of La Colombe to Chobani includes transferring the minority equity stake that Keurig Dr Pepper’s had in the company into Chobani equity.

Ulukaya grew up in Turkey to a Kurdish dairy-farming family, according to Forbes. Chobani got its start in 2005, when Ulukaya bought a manufacturing plant in New York and began making yogurt.

Going forward, La Colombe will continue to operate as an independent brand. The company operates 32 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story and will be updated.