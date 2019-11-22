“Comcast is proud of our strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, including an unmatched record of supporting diverse and independent networks, carrying 160 independent networks, 100 of which are targeted to diverse audiences," a Comcast spokesperson said Friday. “We are also proud to have launched eight new minority-owned cable channels since 2011, bringing these channels into millions of homes. From the start, we provided a long-term commitment to carriage of these channels and were committed to the success of these channels. Seven years after the launch of the channels under the [the deal with civil rights groups], all of them are still carried to millions of Comcast homes.”