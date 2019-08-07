Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron said in her review in January that people debate whether the building’s mast “resembles a vulgar hand gesture or looks more like a cigarette being extracted from its box.” But more importantly, Saffron observed, “the new tower is the rare, globally produced, corporate behemoth that speaks directly to its hometown, intimately, with affection. You can almost hear the c’mon and the jawn echo from the lobby’s end-grain wood tiles, reclaimed from old factories. Where Comcast soars is on the ground and in the numerous public spaces that weave through the building, syncing the tower to the rhythms of Philadelphia.”