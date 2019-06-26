Netflix will lose one of its top shows, The Office, in 2021 when it moves to Comcast Corp.'s new NBCUniversal streaming service, launching in early 2020.
Netflix has confirmed that it failed to reach a new licensing agreement with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal for The Office reruns.
They will move to the new NBC streaming service. Comcast and the Walt Disney Co. are looking to compete with Netflix with their own shows and movies -- which has led Netflix to invest billions of dollars into original content.
The Office was wildly popular on Netflix, accounting for 52 billion viewing minutes in 2018.
NBCUniversal was not immediately available for comment.
While The Office will be popular with viewers on the NBCUniversal streaming service, it also means that Comcast will not earn licensing revenue from Netflix for the shows.