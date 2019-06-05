The Four Seasons Philadelphia at the top of the new Comcast Corp. tower, the tallest building in the city, is scheduled to open Aug. 12.
Thousands of Comcast employees have reported to work for months at the new $1.5 billion tower at 18th and Arch Streets. But the top floors with the 219-room luxury hotel have remained a construction site and its opening date was highly anticipated by those who wanted to dine on the tower’s 60th floor.
Book a room now, but prepare for sticker shock.
Four Seasons rooms listed on the hotel’s web site range from $625 for a “premier cityscape room” for two adults (with a king bed or two double beds) to $1,700 for a “skyline corner suite.”
There’s also the “presidential suite” with two corner views with soaring views of Philadelphia, a king bed and 2,137 square feet of space — or the size of a suburban home. But you have to call for the rate.
Four Seasons spokeswoman Melissa Quinones said the hotel has not set the rate on the presidential suite on the 56th floor.
One of the most unique parts of the new hotel will be a 12-person glass-enclosed elevator that will whisk visitors to the Four Seasons Philadelphia lobby at the top of the building, on the 60th floor. The elevator ride will have views of he Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It will take 60 seconds to travel the ground floor to the lobby. Guests arrive at 19th and Arch Streets.
And, guest-only elevators will transport customers to “sleeping rooms” on the 48th through 56th floors.
The Four Seasons Philadelphia will employ more than 500, many of whom have already been hired. There are 46 Four Seasons in the United States, Canada and Mexico, including Philadelphia.
On Wednesday, the Four Seasons will hand out umbrellas around the city, at Fourth and Market Streets, Love Park, the plaza at the Comcast Center, Rittenhouse Square and University City.
In Philadelphia, Four Seasons also will operate four restaurants in the new Comcast tower. They are the Verick Coffee Bar in the Comcast lobby off 18th Street (not open for dinner), Vernick Fish on Arch Street, Jean-Georges Philadelphia on 59th floor, and JG Skyhigh on the 60th floor.
In addition the 219 rooms, restaurants, and spa on the 57th floor, the Four Seasons will run a fifth floor ballroom for weddings and group events.