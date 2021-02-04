Comcast has taken other steps to close the digital divide. The company said Tuesday that it had installed hundreds of “Lift Zones” in community centers, including 33 in Philadelphia, where students can access WiFi in safe spaces. The company plans to launch 1,000 Lift Zones by the end of the year. In Philadelphia, the School District has distributed tens of thousands of Chromebooks to students to promote remote learning, with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts donating $5 million to help pay for them.