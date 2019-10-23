According to the lawsuit, as Fennell rose in the company’s ranks, he became a public representative of Comcast’s LGBTQ-friendly culture, telling Philadelphia Gay News in 2014 that he was proud of the company’s consistent 100% “Best Place to Work” rating from the Human Rights Campaign. In 2015, he was recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a “Top LGBT Leader in Business.” And in February 2019, he represented Comcast at an event in Nashville, where the city’s mayor signed an executive order in support of LGBTQ-owned businesses.