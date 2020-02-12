In that document, an attorney for Comcast cited SEC rules that allow companies to omit shareholder proposals if they deal with the company’s ordinary business operations. The SEC has said the policy is meant to confine ordinary business problems to management and boards of directors, “since it is impracticable for shareholders to decide how to solve such problems at an annual shareholders meeting,” according to the letter from Comcast’s lawyer, William Aaronson, of the Davis Polk law firm in New York.