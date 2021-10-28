Comcast’s third-quarter profits doubled to $4 billion, boosted by broadcast revenues from the Tokyo Olympics and more customers returning to theme parks during the pandemic.

Revenues at the NBCUniversal unit rose nearly 58% to $10 billion, including $1.8 billion from the Summer Games. The Universal Studios Orlando theme park reported its most profitable quarter, helping the parks segment increase revenue from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion.

The Philadelphia media giant’s cable business saw revenues rise despite slower customer growth. The company netted 255,000 cable customers, way down from the 556,000 signed up during the same period last year, when more consumers were working and studying from home. Still, cable revenues were up 7.4% to $16.1 billion.

