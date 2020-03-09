This isn’t the first time Comcast has mistakenly released customer contact information. In 2015, the company agreed to pay California $33 million to settle claims of accidentally publishing the names, phone numbers, and addresses of about 75,000 people who paid to keep the information private. In that case, $432,000 went to about 200 law enforcement officers, judges, and domestic abuse victims who said they faced safety concerns because of the leak, which lasted from 2010 to 2012, according to the Associated Press.