The Wells Fargo Center will relocate some Flyers season ticket holders to make way for an expanded club level, adding upscale dining, oversized leather seats, and high-end bars with fireplaces.
The arena, owned by Comcast Spectacor, revealed details on Monday about the club level redesign, which will take place this summer as part of the Wells Fargo Center’s multi-year, $300 million renovation.
The overhaul will turn the club level’s current multi-box structure into an open-concept layout, featuring a VIP lounge and exclusive upscale bars, including a vaulted wine cellar. It will also move some club level seats closer to the action, with sections that extend four rows deeper into the lower bowl.
The 13,000 square foot expansion will affect roughly 150 seats held by season ticket holders, according to the Flyers. Those fans were contacted last month and offered comparable alternatives within the lower bowl, if they didn’t want to sit in the new club level.
Fans who relocate to more expensive seats will be “grandfathered” into the price they currently pay, the Flyers said. In addition, affected fans will be at the front of the line during an annual event when season ticket holders can explore other seating options.
The Wells Fargo Center has undergone a transformation in recent years as Comcast Spectacor opted to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade the arena instead of building a new one. Those changes include renovations to its mezzanine and main concourse; a massive, fire-breathing, $15 million scoreboard; and a standing-room-only section with cocktail bars and a room to smash stuff with a sledgehammer.
Among other amenities, the new club level will feature a local celebrity chef program meant to showcase Philadelphia’s culinary community. Four food stands on the level will feature specialty menus from area chefs.
“Philadelphia has put itself on the map as a marquee destination for craft food and cocktails,” Valerie Camillo, the Flyers president of business operations, said in a statement. “Instituting a refined, local culinary program to the club level is an exciting way for fans to enjoy the best of both the booming food culture in the city and the appeals of Wells Fargo Center sports and entertainment.”
The club level has a semi-private seating option, called “Club Loge,” that includes four “Captain’s Chair Ultra Comfort” seats crafted with Spanish leather. These seats are 23 rows from the arena floor and feature televisions that double as on-demand, in-seat service touchscreens.