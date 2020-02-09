The Flyers, who hiked ticket prices last year by as much as 89% for some seats, said a low price point is also part of their play. The $25 standing-room only ticket is roughly half the price of the $50 minimum that it cost to enter the arena last season, according to the Flyers. The team also sells a subscription pass of three standing-room only tickets a month for $59, about $20 a game. And for the the first time ever, the Flyers won’t increase ticket prices on any seats next season except for renovated club boxes, where prices are to be determined.