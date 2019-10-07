Strauss was one of the “pioneers of video-on-demand” and helped launch X1, Comcast’s video platform, its voice remote, and cloud DVR, among other services, according to NBCUniversal. He was also an architect of Xfinity Flex, a Roku-like streaming box that aggregates streaming services and is free for Comcast’s internet-only customers. Strauss joined Comcast’s senior management team in 2004.