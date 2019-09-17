The internet cocked its collective ear Tuesday when Comcast’s NBCUniversal officially announced the name of its new streaming service: Peacock.
It was, perhaps, the only choice that makes Kabletown sound positively poetic in comparison.
While NBCUniversal said the name is "a nod to NBC’s iconic” peacock logo, not everyone got that.
Doubly confusing is that the new service doesn’t even use the traditional NBC peacock for its logo.
The Peacock streaming service, which was first announced in January but remained nameless until Tuesday, will launch in April 2020. In advance of starting its own service, Comcast — a late entry to the streaming game — agreed to sell its 33% stake in Hulu to the Walt Disney Company for at least $5.8 million in May.
Peacock strutted out Tuesday by announcing it will carry a Battlestar Galactica reboot along with new dramas starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Peacock will also offer reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell, with original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley returning.
I’m so excited! I’m so excited! I’m so ... scared!
Fan-favorite shows like Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and The Office will also be carried on Peacock.
That’s what she said!
Earlier this year Netflix made waves when it announced that it’d been blocked from carrying The Office, its most popular show, after 2021 because it was unable to reach a new licensing agreement with NBCUniversal.
Now, Dwight will be living in the same streaming universe as Starbuck and the Cylons. It’ll be all “Bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica” all the time.
The internet already has ideas about what watching Peacock with that special someone or that random stranger you met online should be called.
And others have already started predicting how the service will be referred to during interviews and casual conversations.
So if you’re ready to cut the cord and flip on the bird, Peacock will be there for you. Next year.
Until then, try to get used to saying Peacock.