Speaking to thousands of his supporters at a campaign rally on Friday, President Donald Trump vowed to “destroy” the image of a company that once paid him to host a reality TV show: Comcast.
Trump bashed NBC, the TV network he often accuses of being biased against him, during a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. Then the president pivoted to NBC’s parent company, Philadelphia-based Comcast, one of the nation’s largest cable TV operators and broadband service providers.
“NBC I think is worse than CNN,” Trump said. “And Comcast, a company that spends millions and millions of dollars on their image – I’ll do everything possible to destroy their image because they are terrible.”
A Comcast spokesperson declined comment late Friday.
It is not the first time Trump has attacked Comcast, but the president has harshened his rhetoric recently. During a White House meeting Thursday on empowering African Americans, Trump reportedly accused Comcast of being racist, according to Deadline.
On Friday, Trump noted that he hosted The Apprentice series that aired on NBC, and that Comcast “paid me a fortune” for it. The show started in 2004, before Comcast acquired NBC in 2011. NBC cut ties with Trump in 2015 after he announced his candidacy for president and made derogatory comments about immigrants.
“When I left the show it was doing great,” Trump said Friday of The Apprentice. “But the show went down the tubes very quickly after they had Trump.”
After attacking Comcast, Trump suggested he could be president for a quarter century.
“Let’s do this. Let’s term-limit ourselves at 25 years. No more than 25,” Trump said. “No more.”