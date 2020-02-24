In the tech world, corona virus is the talk of the industry.
Ron Schlecht, managing partner with BTB Security of Bala Cynwyd, is attending the RSA Security conference in San Francisco this week.
“It’s the largest conference in our industry and there’s been a significant impact due to the corona virus,” he wrote by e-mail. “Large vendors like IBM, ATT, and Verizon have dropped out and attendance is expected to be down."
Kareem Afzalm vice President of PDC Machines, which makes equipment for the alternative energy sector, hydrogen fuel cells and refueling equipment, said the virus isn’t affecting their supply chain yet.
But the Warminster-based company said it is “hitting our business. I did cancel a trip to Japan. I had a conference and a huge expo in Tokyo and while the expo is still going on, half of the exhibitors who were supposed to be there have canceled.”
And yes, it’s costing them.
“We’re losing money well into six figures on the conference. We’re not a big company. I’m still feeling sick to my stomach about it. But it’s better for my staff. We’re not doing anything risky.”
PDC Machines followed the leads of big companies Toyota and Panasonic.
“You have to have a mask to enter the Expo Hall. I was supposed to go today but canceled,” he said. The conference is scanning attendees for their temperature and advising everyone to wear masks at World Smart Energy Week.
“We had equipment in China that usually runs there filling hydrogen trucks. To our understanding that’s not operational now. Our office in Shanghai, our staffers are having video conference calls to keep things moving. But for the most part, factories and plants, and even restaurants are closed.”
Because of the virus PDC Machines is not shipping to China. Instead, they have a crate “holding tank” where product is piling up.
“But all of China is a holding tank now. People are stuck. My director there, I’ve never seen him not shave. He has a big beard now. I see it on the video calls. He can’t do any face to face visits with customers.”
So far, David’s Bridal, the nation’s largest bridal store chain, can still adorn prospective brides with gowns. Corona virus hasn’t sickened the wedding industry -- at least, not yet.
“At this point it’s not affecting us,” said Jim Marcum, CEO of Conshohocken-based David’s Bridal.
“Every one of our five Chinese factories is open. Half our gowns are produced there,” he said.
That hasn’t been the case for other clothing retailers.
“We’re very fortunate; we have plenty on hand and that really sets us apart. We have two large distribution centers here in the U.S. and we have pretty significant inventory of about 300,000 bridal dresses in stock,” he said.
Most boutiques buy through a wholesaler and that’s where there’s friction in the system.
“We had heard that wholesalers were reaching out to boutiques and telling them there could be delays in the supply chain," he said.
David’s Bridal has factories outside of China in Southeast Asia.
“We don’t have factories in Wuhan” where the virus originated, he said. “Ours are between Hong Kong and Shenzhen and have been up and running and inspected for the virus. We would isolate anyone who had the virus, but so far we have not had a single employee come down with it. We’re just very fortunate.”
So far, the only impact may be a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
“The only thing that may be affected is interest rates on mortgages,” said Philadelphia real estate developer Noah Ostroff. “Rates have been fairly low recently as a potential result of this, but it has not made any major impact on my business.”
“Our base case is that the economic impact in China will be confined to the first quarter, followed by a v-shaped pickup in growth due to pent-up demand, inventory restocking, and policy support. That would favor our overweight to emerging markets and buying Asia ex-Japan on the dips,” said Michael Greenly, senior vice president at UBS Private Wealth Management.
“We are monitoring the economic impact outside China, but still consider that adverse effects would likely be confined to one quarter. The next two weeks will be important in determining whether the authorities in Europe and elsewhere can quickly contain the outbreak, or whether there is a further rapid spread of the virus,” he said.
Investors will also be tracking ‘live’ activity data, including coal consumption, traffic congestion, and air quality from China to assess how quickly the country is getting back to work.
So far, the impact “has been very isolated here. The travel ban helped. Other countries didn’t have that in place right away,” said Timothy Chubb, chief investment officer with Girard, a financial advisory firm based in King of Prussia.
“However, the European and Chinese consumer may impact U.S. growth here, since 51% of revenues in the S&P 500 come from outside the U.S. So it’s SARS are all over again. but the Chinese economy is now five times larger than in 2004” as a contributor to global GDP, Chubb said.
Monday’s stock market selloff was “rational selloff and orderly. There’s no panic selling taking place. It was irrational for the market to go up as much as it did. It was overdue. I’m not happy the market’s down, but I’m glad the potential impact of corona is finally being recognized.”