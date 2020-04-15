Michael Rubin, the Fanatics pro-sports-gear seller and Sixers co-owner, has started www.allinchallenge.com to raise money to feed poor people as the economy slows, and it’s catching on with sports celebrities.
“Michael decided hunger is the coronavirus-related shutdowns issue where we can make the biggest impact immediately,” said his aide, Meier Raivich. “He went out to the whole sports and entertainment business community and said, ‘Let’s make a donation of a prized possession.’” and sell it to raise cash for food charities Meals on Wheels; No Kid Hungry; and America’s Food Fund, the Leonardo DiCaprio-Lorene Jobs effort.
Rubin has already retooled his baseball-uniform factory near Easton to make 25,000 pieces of protective equipment a day when Gov. Wolf imposed coronavirus restrictions
The donations had already topped $2.5 million by mid-Wednesday. The money will go to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which directly benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.
The prizes being bid on include:
Alex Rodriguez gave a World Series trophy.
The Eagles gave away a chance to attend training camp, design a play and have it run in a preseason game.
Peyton Manning will fly you and friends to play golf and eat dinner.
Meek Mill (the rapper whom Rubin helped free from prison on a parole-violation charge) donated his Phantom Rolls Royce.
Major League Baseball is auctioning the first pitch at the World Series.
Kevin Hart is giving away a speaking role in his next movie.
“You make your donation, you put a video on social media -- hashtag #AllInOneChallenge -- and you go,” added Raivitch. Some are auctioning the gifts, some are selling raffle chances.