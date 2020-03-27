Golfers flooded Loch Nairn Golf Club on Thursday and Friday after the Chester County course reopened, claiming it had received a waiver of Pennsylvania’s sweeping shutdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been getting hammered all day with golfers,” a Loch Nairn pro shop employee said Thursday.
The public facility in Avondale, five miles south of Longwood Gardens along Route 1, was believed to be the only course in Southeastern Pennsylvania where golfers were able to play. In the Poconos, Jack Frost National Golf Club also said it had the same permission. It was booked solid Friday, its first reopened day.
But a state official suggested the courses may have interpreted the approval too broadly.
“Golf course waivers are limited to maintenance,” Dominique Lockett, a Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) spokesperson, said in an email.
The longtime Loch Nairn employee who filed the appeal to Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 order to close all “non-life-sustaining” enterprises said the club was clear about its intentions in its filing with the state agency.
“We didn’t say anything about maintenance,” said the employee, who declined to give her name. “We wrote in all the steps we would take if... allowed to open. In return, we were emailed a form that said our appeal had been approved. There was nothing specific in the form. I suspect it’s the same one they email to all the businesses who get a waiver.”
The apparent misunderstanding highlights the Pennsylvania golfing community’s growing bewilderment — and anger in some quarters — over Wolf’s order and the process through which it can be contested. Course owners want to know how the waivers are awarded, who approves or denies them. And assuming all take necessary health precautions, why is one course treated different from another?
While Loch Nairn and the 12-year-old Jack Frost in Blakeslee were back in business, many other area clubs that challenged the governor’s order had their appeals rejected. And another, Penn National Golf Club & Inn near Chambersburg, decided not to reopen just hours after it received a state waiver.
“We were permitted to open… but our state representative called last night saying we MUST NOT OPEN at this time,” a Penn National statement said. “We don’t know why.”
That state representative, Republican Rob Kauffman, did not return a phone call.
“I’m confused as a course owner,” said Sandy Waltz of Turtle Creek Golf Course in Limerick. “Why are certain courses allowed to open and others are not? We put in a waiver request too. And they denied it. They said we were non-essential. What the heck?
“And it’s not just us. The rest of the courses in this area are confused too,” she said. “We’re all in this together. If this is a safety issue, why are some courses opening? If not, why can’t the other courses open?”
Aside from the brief emailed response, the DCED did not respond to questions abut the confusion among course owners.
The Loch Nairn employee said some closed courses had reacted negatively to the Avondale club’s opening.
“I understand,” she said. “I’m so happy to see Jack Frost is open now. I wish they’d all reopen. The only thing I can tell them is that maybe they should reapply and be very specific about how they intend to keep golfers safe.”
Like all impacted Pennsylvania businesses, the state’s almost 800 golf courses were permitted to challenge Wolf’s sweeping order. Last week, a coalition of 10 golf organizations in the state petitioned him to reconsider.
When nothing came of that, some clubs appealed via a form on the DCED website.
But according to a Harrisburg lawyer who’s challenging Wolf’s order on behalf of a Western Pennsylvania golf course and other businesses, the appeals process remains a mystery.
“You file a waiver and state your case," lawyer Marc Scaringi said. "Then some person in DCED makes a decision. We don’t know who these people are. We don’t know what laws they’re using to make these decisions. It’s arbitrary and capricious.”
Scaringi, who filed an emergency action for extraordinary relief in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, said Blueberry Hill Public Golf Course had not yet received a response to its appeal.
“In the petition, Blueberry Hill lists all the steps they could take to ensure the safety of golfers,” Scaringi said. “They could require only walkers. They could require only one individual per cart. Every day the secretary of Hhalth goes on TV urging people to get outside and get fresh air. That’s what a golf course does.
“In Ohio, they have a stay-at-home order, but golf courses are open, providing they put in place certain protocol,” Scaringi added. “We can do that here.”
Sam Smedley, a co-owner of Loch Nairn, said on Thursday that his course requested a waiver soon after Wolf’s announcement. It got the OK on Monday but decided to wait until Thursday to open so it could implement health and safety measures.
“We were early to the game,” he said. “I think when we filed the appeal, there were only about 5,000 businesses in the state who had done so. Now who knows how many there are.
“And we were very specific about what we were going to do," Smedley said. "Social distancing. Everybody gets their own golf cart. No congregating. No access to the pro shop. No rakes in the traps. We put Styrofoam fillers in the cups so no one has to pull the flag stick.”
Tee times there have been abbreviated — from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. — and groups have been separated by longer-than-normal periods. Fees per golfer range from $40 to $49 on weekdays and $50 to $59 on weekends.
Waltz indicated Turtle Creek’s rejected application had included similar safety procedures. Her course and most others, she said, could easily do the same as Loch Nairn.
“We could have our golfers set their tee times only through [the booking website] Golf Now,” she said. “They could prepay online, and I could give them a thumbs-up through the window and off they go. It’s almost the same as restaurant takeout. I just don’t see why these appeals are being denied.”