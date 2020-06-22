Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust plans to reopen its Fashion District Philadelphia mall in Center City on July 3, as restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus are lifted in the city.
The mall, formerly known as the Gallery at Market East, is scheduled to resume operations on July 3, PREIT said Monday. That’s the day businesses including malls, gyms, and restaurants are being permitted to reopen in Philadelphia under Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s timeline for relaxing restrictions that have halted much of the city’s economic activity.
PREIT’s other 20 malls, located in suburban locations in nine states, are scheduled to all be operating by June 29, the company said. Those properties include the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, where malls are being permitted to reopen on June 29 by Gov. Phil Murphy.
PREIT said it will adhere to protocols by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other governmental standards for preventing the illness from spreading among shoppers. Free face masks are also being provided to mall visitors, the company said.