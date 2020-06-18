Damsker said he believes the county may be able to avoid a second wave of cases due to its strong contact tracing program, which at one point tracked 160 cases and now has been tracking fewer than 25 a day. Plus, businesses that have opened have been careful. ”The salons and gyms, they have some real strong sanitary guidance” for when they open in the green phase, he said. “I don’t think there will be a big outbreak from those facilities,” where masks are required.