Between the start of 2017 and the end of 2019, PREIT shares dropped from $19.33 to $5.33, a 72% decline. During that time, the FTSE NAREIT Retail Index, which includes PREIT and most other publicly traded retail landlords with a market value of more than $100 million, declined only about 13%. The Russell 3000 Index of the 3,000 largest publicly held companies incorporated in the United States, which also counts PREIT as a component, rose 41% over that period.