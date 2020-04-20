Six weeks ago, grocery shopping at home was efficient for Eliot and Morgan Landes and their two daughters.
The Pennsport family would wait just three hours after placing their order to receive their food at their door.
Louise Pugliese in Hatfield found the process just as simple. Upon delivery, she recalls, “I signed a piece of paper and that was it.”
Now, as home food delivery has gone from a convenience used by a relative few to a boom industry, buying food online has often became a big migraine. Demand is so high that some services and markets have fallen more than a week behind. Others, such as Whole Foods, have stopped taking on new customers altogether.
While many see buying food online as a key way to ward off the coronavirus, it has become another of the unintended frustrations of the lengthy COVID-19 isolation.
“We’ve been trying to get a delivery window for a couple of days now and we can’t,” said Elliot Landes. “I’ll probably just make a trip to the grocery store.”
Pugliese said something similar.
“I haven’t used [the pickup service] lately because of the coronavirus situation,” she said. "I’m concerned because the shoppers who shop for you come into contact with so many people that I thought ‘I’m just going to do it myself.’ ”
The Reading Terminal Market jumped headlong into the delivery game with third-party company Mercato, but had to jump right out again when the systems became overwhelmed. A service that averaged 50 deliveries per day in early March swelled to more than 8,000 before the plug was pulled on April 14. Curbside pickups continued, however.
Delivery resumed Monday with limits on the number of customers.
While Mercato continued working with others partners to make deliveries, including with many renowned merchants in the Italian Market, the surge has left even the most stable operators scrambling to fill orders.
“Prior to the pandemic, we had been using Walmart online to shop and pickup, and we loved it,” said Paul Harris, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia near Bensalem. “Unfortunately, we stopped using it the last couple of weeks because we were missing half our [stuff] and waiting in the car for over an hour.”
Instacart, one of the leading delivery services, has been at the forefront of the explosion. Earlier this month, chief executive Apporva Mehta said his company was increasing its number of shoppers from 200,000 to 350,000.
“The customer demand we expected over the next two-to-four years," he said, “has happened on the Instacart platform in the last two-to-four weeks.”
The song is the same throughout the region.
“The demand for GIANT Direct continues to be strong – unprecedented – and order sizes grow each week,” said Ashley Flower, a spokesperson referring to GIANT food markets’ online marketplace. “We expect this trend to continue and are working to expand capacity each day.”
Wegman’s spokesperson Katie Roche said her company was on track to double its e-commerce business by July. Like others on her side of the register, she recommended persistence in checking the web site for available times.
The trend lines are clear. As the virus has spread and people have kept inside, retail sales everywhere have plummeted. After climbing nationwide earlier in 2020, purchases fell 7% the last week of March across the nation compared to the same week a year ago, according to figures from Second Measure, a company that analyzes credit card data.
But that decline has been a boon for delivery firms. In a recent analysis, Second Measure found that Instacart has been having record sales. In March, its average weekly sales nearly doubled compared with the figure for first two months of the year, Second Measure reported.
In Philadelphia, the convenience-food delivery firm GoPuff had been doing well even before coronavirus. Indeed, the firm, founded in 2013, has been known as a rare Philadelphia “unicorn,” a startup valued at more than $1 billion. But Second Measure found that post-virus, GoPuff’s business really took off – even though it has stopped taking cash to minimize human contact.
In March, according to data Second Measure shared with the Inquirer, its sales in Philadelphia jumped 56% over the previous month and were 86% higher than the previous year. The same trend held for the firm nationwide.
In filling orders, GoPuff.com is more corner-store than supermarket; its eclectic menu of items range from snacks and soda to beer and even adult toys. A $14 order which included potato chips, Bloody-Mary mix and tissues took about an hour to arrive to a home in South Philly this past Friday.
Along with health-care workers, many now see the third-party shoppers and delivery drivers as heroes of the epidemics.
While firms have changed procedures to minimize or eliminate direct contact with customers, their staffs are still in the stores and on the roads. The pressure led to a brief strike from workers who continue to demand hazard pay and personal protection equipment from Instacart.
“Aside from not wanting to get sick while shopping, we are petrified of getting our customers sick,” said a member of a group calling itself Gig Workers Collective, who asked not to be identified.
In stores and on the web, tempers are shorter, items more elusive, markets more restrictive. There is a cacophony of posts on social media blaming one side or the other for problems.
A cruel practice known as tip-baiting has even surfaced. That’s where a customer promises a sizable gratuity when placing an order, only to modify it when the goods are received. Sometimes no tip is paid.
Then there’s the unforseeen risks, such the DoorDash delivery driver caught in a random crossfire in North Philly. He fled as his back window was shot out, but completed the delivery, according to 6ABC.
But there is also some gratitude amidst the ugliness.
“The Instacart driver didn’t have a car that could make it up the mountain, so I drove down to meet her,” customer Chris Barron tweeted. “Still gave her a 25% tip. These folks are the real heroes. They didn’t sign up for this. Be generous if you can.”
In the fight for food, many customers are trying to find the sweet spot when they can go onlne and get as relatively quick delivery time — or even a firm date for a delivery at all, albeit possibly days away.
Loggging on to place orders seems to work best most often late at night or early in the morning. In one recent atttempt, the Inquirer went online at 11:59 p.m. for a South Philly ShopRite and was able to secure a promise of a delivery — eight days off.
Another vexing issue: the unavailability of some items and the substitutions that shopper might make.
Giving a customer Folger’s coffee instead of Maxwell House is one thing. But an exchange of dairy yogurt for the non-dairy kind or the random choice of peanut-laden granola bars might pose a more serious threat for those with allergies.
Joe Corcoran, of Medford, N.J., said he waited days for his order to arrive and then found it had too many wrong items.
“They’re trying,” Corcoran said. “I’m sure they’re doing the best they can. But it’s just my luck that we encounter this crap on our first try at online groceries.”
Inquirer staff writer Chris A. Williams contributed to this report.