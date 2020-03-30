Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
A group of Instacart shoppers around the country says they will not accept orders for delivery starting Monday until the company meets their demands around things like hazard pay and safety equipment.
While the workers organizing the strike — a group called Gig Workers Collective — say the company’s response falls short of their demands and the strike is still on, the message was clear: During this global pandemic, essential workers have power. The question, now, is how much?
The Instacart worker strike, which began today, is the latest example of essential workers agitating for stronger protections during the coronavirus crisis. Sanitation workers in Pittsburgh, bus drivers in Detroit, and poultry plant workers in Georgia have all staged walkouts to protest coronavirus working conditions. The concerns of the Instacart workers, who home deliver groceries ordered online or through a smartphone app, mirror the concerns of grocery workers across the country.
What sets the Instacart strike apart, though, is that these workers are independent contractors — which means they’re excluded from the labor protections afforded to employees. What’s more, most of them aren’t members of a union, meaning they don’t have the same support systems that union members have, like strike pay. If Instacart shoppers don’t work, they won’t get paid. They also don’t have the infrastructure a traditional union has that would help run a nationwide strike.
That makes their strike all the more radical. They’re relying on the fact that Instacart is hurting for labor right now. The company announced it would hire more than 300,000 shoppers during the pandemic, more than doubling their workforce.
“The last few weeks have been the busiest in Instacart’s history and our teams are working around the clock to reliably and safely serve all members of our community,” said Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta in a statement about the hirings.
Because Gig Workers Collective is a grassroots group, as opposed to a union that collects dues and could survey its members, it’s hard to know how many Instacart shoppers are participating in the strike. An online group used to organize Instacart protests has more than 15,000 shoppers, said organizer Alyssa Longobardi, and she estimates that a majority are striking.
Other Instacart shoppers, though, have said in a Facebook group that they will still work because they need the money.
Longobardi, who is based in Philly and has been organizing Instacart workers over the last year, said one of the group’s primary concerns is getting workers the 14 days of sick pay the company said it would pay to workers affected by the crisis, including those who tested positive for COVID-19 and those who cannot work because they are under mandatory quarantine. But Longobardi said she has yet to see one person get the sick pay.
Workers have to prove they have a positive test result in order to get the pay but some don’t have access to testing, Longobardi said. In Philadelphia, officials have told people not to get tested unless they have symptoms and are high-risk, like those over 65 and those who are immunocompromised.
Instacart did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the sick pay but in a statement to Motherboard said: “The health and safety of our entire community — shoppers, customers, and employees — is our first priority."
The Instacart spokesperson continued: "Our goal is to offer a safe and flexible earnings opportunity to shoppers, while also proactively taking the appropriate precautionary measures to operate safely. We want to underscore that we absolutely respect the rights of shoppers to provide us feedback and voice their concerns. It’s a valuable way for us to continuously make improvements to the shopper experience and we’re committed to supporting this important community during this critical time.”
Another group of essential workers also recently announced it would walk out over coronavirus working conditions: Those working at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, where one worker tested positive for COVID-19. One hundred workers plan to conduct the work stoppage at noon Monday to demand that Amazon shut down the warehouse for cleaning and compensate workers while it’s shut down. About 4,500 people work at the warehouse.
Last year, Uber and Lyft drivers, including those in Philadelphia, orchestrated a similar protest against what they described as pay cuts and unfair working conditions. Drivers from more than two dozen cities and countries participated, making it what one expert called the biggest coordinated gig economy action of its kind. Despite that, it didn’t result in major changes for most Uber and Lyft drivers, suggesting the difficulty of wielding gig worker power to influence such corporations. But now, as Instacart and other app delivery companies find themselves facing increased demand for their services, that could change.