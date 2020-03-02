In its most recent NCUA report, Philadelphia Federal’s mortgages with payments up to two months late more than doubled since the previous report three months earlier, to $21 million. If the hotel loan isn’t back on schedule by the end of March, it risks having to report a delinquency-to-loans rate more than double last year’s, which was already double the national credit-union average. That could prompt questions about loan management from regulators charged with preventing credit union losses.