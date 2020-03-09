“When rates are low, if you are borrowing money, you want to lock in the low rate for as long as possible. On the other hand, if you are the lender, you want to lend for as short a term as possible because later, you may get a chance to lend at a higher rate. So in a low-interest-rate environment, it is good to borrow over the long term and lend over the short term. When you buy a bond, you are lending money to the institution issuing it."